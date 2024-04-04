Utility worker dies of injuries sustained in Wicomico hit-and-run incident: All to know

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash in Wicomico County last week that resulted in the death of a utility worker.

The victim has been identified by police as Thomas Attix, 64, of Dover, Delaware.

Driver faces multiple charges in hit-and-run fatal

The suspect, Jamal Scarborough, 27, of Marion Station, has been charged with first-degree assault, second degree assault, causing a life-threatening injury while operating a vehicle in a criminally negligent manner, causing serious injury to a vulnerable individual, attempting to elude police and other related charges. He is being held without bail at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Shortly before 10:25 a.m. on Mar. 27, an off-duty trooper was driving his marked vehicle south on Airport Road adjacent to Salisbury regional airport, when he stopped at a work zone where a flagging operation was in effect. Workers were allowing northbound traffic to proceed.

According to Maryland State Police's preliminary investigation, Scarborough, who was driving a blue Jeep, was in front of the trooper's vehicle when he swerved into the northbound lane in an attempt to bypass the work zone. He swerved back into the southbound lanes to avoid oncoming traffic before driving off the road and into a roadside ditch.

Scarborough then accelerated his vehicle, ran over the orange casings placed on the road by the utility crew and ran over Attix, who was on the ground working, according to police. The off-duty trooper, along with troopers from the Salisbury Maryland State Police Barrack, pursued Scarborough briefly through Airport Road, Maryland Route 12 and Nutters Cross Road before apprehending the suspect on a field near Johnson Road in Salisbury, and Scarborough was arrested at the scene.

Attix was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital before being flown by private helicopter to Christiana Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Attix died on Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation led by Maryland State Police, and additional charges are pending following completion of the investigation and consultation with the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.

