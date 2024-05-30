Utility project to disrupt traffic on major road in Haddonfield

HADDONFIELD — A months-long utility project is expected to snarl traffic on normally busy streets here.

New Jersey American Water on May 28 began replacing sewer and water mains on Ellis Street and Haddon Avenue.

The first phase of the $5.5 million project "will disrupt the flow of traffic until the end of the summer,” Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer said in a statement.

He advised drivers to plan alternate routes in an area where many motorists on Tuesday were sitting in back-ups, attempting U-turns, and blowing their horns.

The utility is replacing about 5,800 feet of six-inch cast iron water main that was installed in the 1900s.

The project initially will target a 2,400-foot segment along Ellis between Snowden and Lincoln avenues, and along Haddon Avenue between Snowden and Lake Street.

A later portion, to start in January 2025, will tear up Haddon Avenue between Lake Street and Marne Avenue.

“Haddonfield is an incredible borough with a long history, and with that comes aging infrastructure” said John Graham, senior manager of field operations for the utility.

He said the project "will improve the delivery of water service to our current customers while strengthening our system for years to come.”

Work hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until 2 p.m. on Friday.

Drivers on Tuesday found Ellis Street closed at Fowler Street for traffic heading toward Haddonfield-Berlin Road in Cherry Hill.

Ellis Street in Haddonfield will face closures over the next several months as New Jersey American Water replaces water and sewer mains.

"Next week, from Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31 there will be a full road closure between Potter Street and Kings Highway East," said a statement from Camden County.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Ellis Street project in Haddonfield will challenge borough drivers