Utility makes headway in restoring power

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Midwest Energy & Communications (MEC) said only about 429 customers remained without power Tuesday morning following storms that raked across southwest Michigan

The largest outages remained in Porter Township in Van Buren County and Flowerfield Township in St. Joseph County.

Crews still had about 15 poles to replace, the utility company said.

MEC on Monday reported about 2,200 customers were without power across Van Buren, Cass County and St. Joseph counties.