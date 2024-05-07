Utica police officer injured during arrest

A Utica police officer received treatment at Wynn Hospital following an altercation on Schuyler Street over the weekend, the Utica Police Department said in a statement.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Schuyler Street regarding a possible burglary in progress just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. Officers reported several people were attempting to kick in the door of a residence.

Officers arrived on the scene and said they witnessed the described parties exiting the premise. Two males were detained for investigation and, while attempting to detain a third, the suspect began to fight the officers.

After a brief struggle, they were placed into handcuffs and escorted to a patrol car. During this time, police said a group formed and a female interfere with the officers, threatening and swearing at them.

Police say the person was placed into handcuffs “based on their actions” and while attempting to seat them in another vehicle, they began to fight with officers as well.

The crowd began to grow and become “...increasingly more hostile toward the officers” according to police and another individual from the group began to threaten officers.

The male in question was issued multiple commands, according to police, to “...cease his actions and stop interfering with the investigations.”

When the individual refused, officers attempted to arrest them at which point they began punching one of the officers multiple times in the face and body, police said.

This person was arrested and placed in a third vehicle and due to the injuries sustained in the fight, the officer sought treatment at Wynn Hospital.

Police said two of the three people arrested were juveniles, therefore their names will not be released.

Dayquan Linen, 23, of Utica, was charged with second-degree assault on an officer, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

