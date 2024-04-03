Utica police investigating double homicide

Utica police are currently investigating a double homicide.

Police were called Tuesday evening to the 400 block of Kingston Road where they found the victims and another male suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds, police said.

Utica Police

The surviving victim was taken to Wynn Hospital for treatment.

There is no active threat to the public, police said.

Officers are still trying to determine the relationship between the homicide victims and their ties to the locations where they were found, police said.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

