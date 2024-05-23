The Utica Police Department is investigating the death of local bartender Lorrene Asker, who died on Monday after being found with severe injuries.

Utica Police

Lt. Michael Curley said that on Tuesday, May 14, at 10 p.m., Lorrene closed the bar where she had been working that night. At around 10:30 p.m., a call was placed by a third party who had been flagged down by a pedestrian who found Asker injured outside the bar.

Curley said 911 was asking questions, but the third party did not have the answers.

“Asker, who is presumably conscious and alert, declined medical attention,” he said. “So, he leaves, and the good Samaritan who located her escorts her to her vehicle.”

At around 7 a.m. the next day, the good Samaritan returns and finds Asker in her vehicle, unresponsive.

Another 911 call was placed, and Asker was transported to Wynn Hospital, where it was learned she had skull fractures and bruising to her spleen.

She died from her injuries five days later, on May 20.

Curley said there’s an active investigation into how Asker obtained her injuries, as well as the location of her purse and phone.

Curley added that the statements they’ve obtained corroborate one another, and at this time, the individual who originally found Asker is not currently a suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica Police investigating death of bartender