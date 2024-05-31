Utica man pleads guilty to drug charges, receiving drugs from Puerto Rico in the mail

A Utica man pled guilty to drug charges and money laundering, admitting that he’s used the post office to receive drugs from Puerto Rico for the last two years, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Willie Alvarado, Jr., 33, of Utica, pled guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and money laundering and, in his guilty plea, said that he began using the United States Postal Service to receive drug parcels from Puerto Rico, starting back in Oct. 2022, the DOJ said in a statement.

In May of 2023, law enforcement intercepted a package shipped from Puerto Rico and intended for Alvaredo, which contained two kilograms of cocaine. Police say Alvarado intended to distribute the cocaine upon receipt of the package.

Alvarado further admitted that in September of 2023, he used another individual to launder at least $9,940 of his drug proceeds in an attempt to hide the true source of the money.

At sentencing, Alvarado will face a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica man admits to getting drug packages in mail