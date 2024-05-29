Utica man found guilty of multiple charges

A jury has found Robert Bradley, 24, of Utica, guilty of multiple charges, including attempted aggravated assault on a police officer.

According to a statement from the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, Bradley was found guilty on Tuesday, May 21, by an Oneida County Court jury of two counts of attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, second-degree assault for injuries inflicted on a police officer, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and obstruction of governmental administration.

Bradley’s trial lasted seven days.

The charges stemmed from an incident where members of the Utica Police Department attempted to conduct a vehicle and traffic stop on South Street in the city of Utica, the statement said.

A short police pursuit ensued, which ended with Bradley jumping from a moving car on the 1100 block of St. Vincent Street.

Utica Police officers caught up to Bradley in a driveway, where they found him in possession of a semi-automatic pistol. A struggle for the firearm took place in which Bradley made efforts to discharge the firearm.

Those efforts were thwarted by law enforcement.

The struggle ended with Utica Police disarming Bradley; however, not before an officer sustained a physical injury caused by Bradley.

Bradley was taken into custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fluorofentanyl — all of which are controlled substances.

Following the jury’s verdict, Bradley was remanded to the Oneida County Jail pending sentence, which is scheduled for July 23.

Bradley faces up to 20 years in state prison on each count of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney William Barry and Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Fletcher.

“This case highlights the dangers our officers face every day in the line of duty,” the district attorney’s office said in the statement. “We are pleased with the outcome and hope it will serve as a deterrent to those who may consider committing similar crimes.”

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica man found guilty of assault of an officer