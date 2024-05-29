Utica man convicted in death of infant son back behind bars after violating parole

Jevon Wameling, the Utica man who had been convicted in the death and disposal of his infant son's body in the Mohawk River, is being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility after breaking his parole.

Wameling was sentenced in February 2014 to 7 1/2 to 15 years in state prison for second-degree manslaughter and unrelated charges for burglary and conspiring to sell drugs. He had pleaded guilty months before to disposing of 9-month-old Levon Wameling's body in a backpack full of rocks sunk in the Mohawk River.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, he was released on parole on Aug. 31, 2023.

Jevon Wameling receives his sentence from Judge Barry Donalty in the 2013 death and disposal of his 9-month-old son Levon Wameling, at the Oneida County Court House, Feb. 13, 2014, in Utica, N.Y.

He was booked on April 29 of this year on third-degree assault charges and is scheduled to appear for a virtual conference at the Utica City Court on Thursday, May 30.

This happened a year after the death of his infant son, Levon Wameling.

