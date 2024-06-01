Utica man arrested for violating parole, fighting officers

A Utica man was arrested Wednesday for violating parole, leading to an altercation with police that ended with multiple parole officers receiving treatment at Wynn Hospital, according to a statement from the Utica Police Department.

On Wednesday, May 29 at around 2 p.m., the Utica Police Department said state parole officers located a wanted individual, Albert Marone, 52, of Utica, for absconding parole at a residence on the 600 block of South Street in Utica.

Police said Marone “...immediately began to actively resist and fight with them."

During the altercation, police said Marone grabbed a table lamp and struck one parole officer across the head. He then began to choke the officer and gouge his eyes with his fingers.

At this point, multiple other parole officers attempted to take the male into custody, however, he continued his aggressive resistance until pepper spray was deployed at him, police said.

At that point, the officers were able to secure him into handcuffs, and Utica police officers arrived.

Marone was transported to the Utica Police Department. The parole officers received treatment at Wynn Hospital.

Marone was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree harassment.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica man injures parole officers