Utica code officer was arrested on drug charges while in uniform and driving city vehicle

A Utica code officer was arrested back in February for drug possession, according to the Utica City Police Department.

Utica Public Information Officer Lt. Michael Curley said on Feb. 2, Walter Phillips, 36, of Utica, was arrested and booked for fifth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Utica Mayor Michael Galime confirmed that Phillips worked for the city of Utica. Records from SeeThroughNY list Phillips as having worked for the city since at least 2020.

Galime also confirmed that Phillips’s incident occurred while he was in his city uniform while driving a city vehicle.

Phillips was fired from his position as a code officer, and according to Galime, it was due to Phillips breaking company policy found in the city of Utica Employee Handbook.

