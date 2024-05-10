UTEP president faces backlash from elected officials over actions with Aerospace Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City and state elected officials have directed more criticism towards the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) in response to the university’s president naming a new acting head for the Aerospace Center.

On Wednesday, May 8, Mayor Oscar Leeser, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar sent a letter to Dr. Heather Wilson expressing their “deep concern” regarding her actions impacting the Aerospace Center.

This is in relation to the suspension of a $15 million grant that was awarded to UTEP by the National Science Foundation (NSF) for a regional innovation engine program that was intended to fuel the growth of dynamic aerospace and defense manufacturing.

The letter urges Dr. Wilson to reconsider her decision and said “Dr. Choudhuri’s involvement and leadership has been instrumental in moving this initiative forward. His removal will impact the economic future of our entire region and jeopardize a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

It goes on to describe Dr. Choudhuri’s contribution’s to UTEP and the El Paso community including founding the Aeropspace Center and preparing the next generation of engineers, scientists and technicians.

The investment by NSF was estimated to have the potential to bring up to $160 million into the Borderland region over 10 years.

In the letter to the NSF, the University wrote: “UTEP conducted a review of the statements in question and found they committed resources that do not exist, and which should not have been committed.”

Those resources in question include research space off-campus and airspace for testing.

In a statement to KTSM, The University of Texas System Chancellor and Board of Regents Chairman said:

“The University of Texas at El Paso President Heather Wilson has fully briefed us and the entire UT System Board of Regents on matters regarding UTEP’s Aerospace Center and the facts regarding the removal of Dr. Choudhuri as its leader. We are unwavering in our support of her decisions on the matter, and we know they were guided by the highest ethical standards that we expect of our university presidents. Dr. Wilson has our full confidence to protect and advance UTEP’s reputation and standing as a trusted research university. For the Aerospace Center to thrive, and to have the greatest impact on UTEP’s students and expanded economic development for the Paso Del Norte region, new leadership of the Center is imperative. Moreover, we are grateful to Dr. Wilson for her strong advocacy for aerospace and advanced manufacturing in El Paso, which resulted in the Regents’ awarding of $80 million to UTEP for the construction of the Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center, slated to open next year.”

UTEP officials also offered a statement in regard to Dean Ken Meissner assuming the role of acting director:

“UTEP is fully committed to working with our partners and the NSF to get the El Paso Innovation Engine grant back on track as soon as possible. We are proud of the meaningful research at the UTEP Aerospace Center and its work on economic development projects to benefit the El Paso region. Over the years, hundreds of faculty, staff and students have contributed to its research and educational mission. Currently the Aerospace Center has more than a dozen active research awards, and as we bring the $80-million Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center facility online next year, we will be able to expand the reach and scope of the Aerospace Center even further. We have confidence in Dean Ken Meissner as acting director and the search for the next leader of the center will go forward.”

The grant remains pending as the NSF’s Office of Inspector General completes their review.

A spokesperson with the organization said, “every organization that submits a proposal to NSF for potential award must certify the accuracy of the proposal’s contents, and all awards that NSF makes undergo a rigorous review of scientific merit and broader impacts.”

