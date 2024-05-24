UTEP proposes $99M in improvements to Sun Bowl stadium

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas of El Paso is proposing a $99 million project to upgrade and improve the Sun Bowl, it said in an announcement on Friday morning, May 24.

The new upgrades are “needed to attract more and bigger touring shows and increase local jobs and tax revenue to the community while doing so,” UTEP said in a news release.

To fund the project, UTEP is asking El Paso County officials to add the Sun Bowl Uplift project to a proposed quality-of-life improvement bond that will be brought to voters in November. The estimated cost of the project is $99 million, UTEP said.

By adding eight more A-list events to the annual calendar, UTEP estimates an annual economic impact of tourism, tourism retention, and retail spending of $2.06 billion over the life of a 30-year bond.

“The Sun Bowl is the only place that can host some of these large shows,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “We don’t use it enough, but it needs an uplift to attract major acts that currently just drive through El Paso. Working together with El Paso County, I think we can do more.”

Wilson said that while the Sun Bowl is the largest venue in the region with a listed capacity of about 46,000, it requires “infrastructure upgrades to make it a compelling venue for many major concerts and events. It’s currently only used about 30 days a year.”

The project would include structural fixes, an improved electrical system to power the biggest shows, an all-drivable field cover system needed by top acts, widened access for 18-wheelers needed by major concert tours, and improvements to support A-list acts and positively enhance the fan experience, like revamped concessions and restrooms, UTEP said in a news list.

UTEP estimates more than $82 million in tax revenue generated for El Paso from the new activity over the same 30-year period of the proposed bond.

In addition, UTEP projects the economic impact will create more than 605 new jobs. A study also shows that a lot of El Pasoans travel to other cities like Phoenix, Austin, Dallas and Las Vegas to see large shows – spending their disposable income on hotels and flights there instead of here.

County Commissioner Carlos Leon said that he met with Wison and “respects her vision” for the Sun Bowl, but said County needs to concentrate on basics for underserved areas and communities in any bond that is put forward.

“As El Paso County moves forward with a very public and transparent process to put a bond

before the voters that will meet the critical needs of county residents, including basic

infrastructure in underserved areas, community parks, enhanced constituent services and

facilities, we must look to meet those needs first. That includes providing water, sewer, roads,

internet access, animal control, public safety, and other basic services that many of us take for

granted,” Leon said.

“We need to stick to the basics and provide our residents with the improvements they’ve asked us for and still be good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Leon added.

Others expressed support for the project.

“We are excited to hear about UTEP’s plans to renovate the iconic Sun Bowl,” said Andrea Hutchins, CEO of the El Paso Chamber. “Their commitment to enhancing such a significant venue, while diversifying the types of events it hosts, is commendable. We look forward to seeing the Sun Bowl continue to serve as a vibrant hub for our community.”

Executive Director of the Sun Bowl Association, Bernie Olivas, added: “Any enhancements or improvements to the Sun Bowl Stadium would be a huge benefit not only for the Sun Bowl game, but for the University of Texas at El Paso, the City, the County, and the entire community. The Sun Bowl Stadium is an iconic figure nationally, and an improved facility would draw many more events to our city.”

“Over the past 15 years we have increased the number of events in the Don Haskins Center and we expect to attract a record-breaking 35 great acts this year for the community,” said Jorge Vazquez, executive director of special events at UTEP. “But there are only 12,000 seats in the Don. I know we can do more with the Sun Bowl, just like we have with the Don Haskins, but on a bigger scale.”

Built in 1963, the Sun Bowl has welcomed more than 8 million fans throughout its history and hosted bands like the Rolling Stones, Ricky Martin and RBD, according to UTEP.

Its namesake bowl game is the second oldest in the country and is watched by millions of fans across the country each year on national TV.

UTEP based impact estimates on economic data and analysis from the Hunt Institute for Global Competitiveness. For more information on the Sun Bowl Uplift project, visit utep.edu/sun-bowl.

