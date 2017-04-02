Utah Woman Who Survived London Attack That Killed Her Husband Stands Up On Her Own

The Utah woman who suffered a broken leg from the London terrorist attack that killed her husband is now able to stand up on her own.

Melissa Cochran’s brother Clint Payne posted a photo of her standing with crutches lifted in the air and a smile on their GoFundMe account on Saturday.

Read: Family Mourns American Dad Killed in London Terror Attack: 'This Pain is So Heart Wrenching'

The photo was captioned, “What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.”

Payne wrote that the quote is written on a board in Cochran’s hospital room.

Cochran also suffered a broken rib and cuts to the head during the March 22 attack.

Read: James Corden Gives Impassioned Speech On Terror Attack: 'This Will Bring London Closer Together'

The couple was hurled over the bridge after being struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Khalid Masood, 52, a British-born man.

The couple was on the last day of a European trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Watch: Family of American Victims In London Attack: We Saw Photo of Her Bloodied Online

Related Articles: