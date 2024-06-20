Utah Woman Accused of Killing Parents and Telling Police, 'I Would Do It Again. I Hate Them'

Mia Bailey, 28, faces two felony murder charges and an attempted murder charge

Washington City Police Dept. Mia Bailey

A Utah woman allegedly admitted to killing her parents and said she’d “do it again,” local police say.

Mia Bailey was arrested Wednesday and charged with 11 felony counts related to the double homicide of her parents Joseph and Gail Bailey, and the alleged attempted murder of her brother, according to the Washington City Police Department.

Bailey, 28, allegedly broke into her parents’ home on Tuesday and shot and killed them before going downstairs to find her brother and his wife, who were locked in his bedroom. She allegedly shot through her brother’s door and told police she didn’t care if the shot killed her brother, local KUTV reported, citing court documents.

Bailey’s brother then called police after she left the home, local ABC4 reported, also citing arrest documents.

Local KSL.com, citing police, reported that Bailey is accused of shooting her father twice in the head, and shot her mother four times.

"Mia described that she returned to her father who was lying on the ground and shot him one more time in the head to make sure that he was dead,” police claimed in a booking affidavit, according to KSL.com. “While doing that, Mia ... walked back over to her mother and shot her in the head to make sure that she was dead.”

Bailey has been charged with six counts of felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and another for third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, according to the outlet.

Washington County Sheriff's records reviewed by PEOPLE show Bailey remained in police custody as of Thursday.



Washington City Police Dept. Mia Bailey

Bailey reportedly told officers, “that she did not have remorse for her actions and that she would not change what she had done. Mia stated, 'I would do it again. I hate them,’” according to KSL.com, which cites the police affidavit.

"Mia told officers that she went to the residence with the intent to kill her parents,” the police affidavit said, according to the outlet.

Washington City Police tracked Bailey down after they said in a news release that officers were searching for her yellow Kia Sol, which was spotted leaving her parents’ house after the double homicide took place Tuesday.

KUTV, citing court documents, reported that officers initially tracked Bailey down on Tuesday but she pulled out a gun from her waistband, put it to her head, and backed away and out of sight before officers could detain her. Bailey then turned herself in on Wednesday morning, according to the outlet.

“Everyone is safe. No one else was injured,” St. George police officer Tiffany Mitchell said in an update posted to social media on Wednesday.

