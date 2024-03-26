Utah weather to stay cool and unsettled

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! We are coming off of a wild weekend of weather across Utah.

While it won’t be as wild compared to the weekend, we will start the workweek with unsettled conditions thanks to more energy and moisture moving in with our northwesterly flow.

Rain and snow showers linger into Utah’s work week

Today will bring isolated to scattered showers across the state with wet weather generally favoring the northern half of the state. With highs in the 30s and 40s up north, we’ll see snow in the mountains while valleys could see times of rain, snow, and even graupel.

Down south, the chance won’t be as high, but there will be spotty showers as highs range in the 40s and 50s for most while St. George gets into the low 60s. Outside of any wet weather, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight, the chance of wet weather will lower, but we’ll hold onto at least a slight chance up north. With lows dropping into the 20s and 30s across the state, any moisture will mainly be snow.

Another wave of energy arrives for our Tuesday, which will result in scattered showers once again. Tomorrow will likely bring a slight uptick in coverage across the state with daytime highs that will be nearly identical to what we get today.

Through tomorrow we’ll add more snow to the mountains which are coming off some great totals from the weekend. Most mountains will have a chance to see another 3 to 8 inches while isolated pockets could receive another foot or more.

Mountain valleys will likely see another 1 to 4 inches with locally up to 8 inches. For valleys and benches that do see snow, another 2 to 4 inches looks to be achievable with locally higher amounts, especially if we see more lake enhancement like we saw this morning.

For the middle of the week, high pressure will briefly build in resulting in a mix of sun and clouds across the state as daytime highs get fairly close to where they should be this time of year.

Calm skies aren’t likely to stick around long though because by the end of the workweek, we’ll start to feel the influence of our next system. An upper-level low pressure off the west coast will send energy and moisture through our neighborhood both Thursday and Friday resulting in a chance of isolated showers, mainly in northern Utah.

With the southwest flow, temperatures will also climb to near or even slightly above seasonal norms. Wet weather potential will spike statewide into the Easter Weekend as the storm starts to move through.

We’ll continue to fine tune the details of the Easter Weekend forecast and keep you posted!

