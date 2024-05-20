Utah weather becomes cooler and unsettled

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! We start off the workweek on a much different note compared to what we’ve gotten used to.

A cold front moving through will bring a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms to most while the front moves down to the south. Most of the moisture will be in northern Utah through the first half of the day before that moisture pushes into the southern half of the state this afternoon and evening.

Showers, winds and thunderstorms start the workweek across Utah

Even as the bulk of the moisture moves south, a few showers remain possible up north. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning.

Outside of any wet weather, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures run cooler. In northern Utah, we’ll see mainly 50s and 60s — which is roughly five to 10 degrees below average. In southern Utah, we’ll see a mix of 60s and 70s while southernmost and easternmost Utah see highs in the 70s and 80s.

Spotty showers will remain possible for our Tuesday as the system driving the front today slowly moves to the east. Northern Utah will once again be the emphasis, but the best chance of showers will be for areas east of I-15 and north of I-70.

Daytime highs will be very similar to what we get this afternoon. Skies for most will be partly cloudy and winds will continue to be breezy.

For the middle of the week, we’ll see a brief break in the action with calmer skies and more seasonal temperatures. The calm won’t last too long, with another weak system set to clip the state on Thursday to bring more shower potential and temperatures similar to what we get today and tomorrow.

We’ll stay a little unsettled as we move into the beginning of the weekend, however, temperatures will be a bit closer to seasonal norms across the board before high pressure looks to build in by early next week.

We’ll continue to monitor the latest developments and keep you up to date on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

