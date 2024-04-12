Utah student with possible gang connections brings gun, ammunition to school

ROY, Utah (ABC4) — A Roy High School student was taken into custody and booked into Weber Valley Detention on Thursday after bringing a handgun and ammunition to school on his waist.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the high school’s resource officer received an anonymous tip that the student had brought a gun, a press release states. The high school was placed into a “HOLD” status while the officer and school administration responded to that student’s classroom.

Ruby Franke’s husband sues Jodi Hildebrandt, citing emotional distress and negligence

The student was removed from the classroom and was found to be in possession of the gun and ammunition in his waistband.

In an interview with the student and his parents, the officer reportedly learned the firearm belonged to the student’s father. The student informed the officer that without his parent’s knowledge, he obtained the gun from a locked safe.

Additionally, there was information that the incident may have gang connections. The student said he brought the gun for protection, the release states.

The student was taken into custody and booked into Weber Valley Detention on gun-related charges. The officer said that there is no information that the suspect was in possession of the weapon for any other reason than protection.

“Our top priority is the safety of your children, teachers and staff and maintaining a safe environment to learn and educate,” the Roy City Police Department said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.