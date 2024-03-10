Utah State Hospital staff member arrested for rape of patient

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah State Hospital employee was arrested Friday for the alleged rape of a patient, according to Utah State Hospital Police.

Jorge Alfredo Pardo, 46, was arrested in Utah County on two counts of rape (first-degree felony) and two counts of reckless abuse or neglect of vulnerable adult (class-B misdemeanor).

At around 12:30 p.m. on March 8, the superintendent of the Utah State Hospital reportedly informed police he was given reports that a staff member, identified as Pardo, had been having sex with a patient at the hospital.

The patient was reportedly staying at the hospital, located in Provo, for in-patient treatment.

Upon speaking with police, the hospital’s unit psychiatrist said was the victim informed him that she was engaging in sexual acts with a staff member, and that it had been happening for around two months.

The victim said they would enter a utility closet at the hospital to engage in the acts, according to a probable cause statement.

Police met with the victim at around 1:30 p.m. that same day, though the victim did not want to speak with officers because she was “being loyal to the suspect,” according to the statement.

After attempting to speak with the victim, police obtained surveillance footage of the unit where the victim was housed.

“I observed the suspect, go into a utility closet and he left the door propped open with a small object. I observed the victim enter the utility room shortly after the suspect left it propped open,” the affidavit states.

Police said Pardo and victim stayed in the utility closet for a short while before exiting. This reportedly took place on “at least two separate times, over the span of two months,” according to the affidavit.

Orem Police then contacted Pardo and conducted an interview. Pardo allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim on multiple occasions over the span of around two months.

Pardo was booked into Utah County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.

