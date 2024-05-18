Utah State Auditor John Dougall posts another video as ‘bathroom monitor’ amid concern over transgender bill

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah State Auditor John Dougall (R) posted another video from a public restroom on Friday amid controversy over Utah’s transgender bathroom law, HB 257, which disallows transgender people from using a bathroom different from their sex assigned at birth.

The bill passed the legislature in January, restricting transgender people from using state-owned bathrooms or changing rooms that don’t align with their sex at birth. Exceptions are carved out for adults who undergo gender-affirming surgery and change their birth certificate.

As part of the legislation, the state auditor’s office was tasked with hosting a hotline where citizens could file complaints against government entities not in compliance with the law.

GRAPHIC: Trans bathroom tipline audio complaints released

After more than 12,000 tips were sent in, with most being fake and many containing graphic content, Dougall released a few of the recordings to the press to illustrate what his office has been dealing with, as well as posted a tongue-in-cheek video from a public restroom.

Despite the complaints flooding into his office, Dougall said he found out about the bill the day it passed — and accused State Rep. Kera Birkeland (R) of not understanding the workings of the bill she sponsored.

Dougall has since posted a second video in which he pretends to be a “bathroom monitor,” and some on social media have called out the video as being crude, regardless of whether or not he supports the bill.

“Welcome! I’m John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and I’ll be your personal bathroom monitor today,” the video begins. “Now this inspection will be a little more invasive than those pointless TSA screenings,” Dougall says as he snaps his medical-grade glove against his hand.

“Are you ready? Drop ’em,” Dougall says. “Oh! No, no, no. Not your pants! The papers please. The legislature wants me to see your compliance plan.”

On Tuesday, Dougall told ABC4 that not a single complaint has been legitimate. In an earlier statement, he accused the Utah legislature of rushing the bill through, adding that he never asked to be the state’s “bathroom monitor.”

Birkeland responded to Dougall’s statement last week, saying that the joke is really on the transgender activists.

“While they waste their time, Utah will continue to protect girls and women. And I look forward to working with our next state auditor, because I know that he will take the role of protecting women seriously,” she wrote on social media.

Dougall bristled at the comment in Monday’s video. The auditor said that if the law was really about protecting women, there’d be money set aside to retrofit state-owned facilities. Currently, the bill only mandates that new government buildings have single-occupancy bathrooms and that agencies consider retrofitting existing facilities.

“Instead, this piece of the bill looks like it’s really more about show than substance,” Dougall said. “And it wouldn’t be the first time the legislature did something like that, would it.”



ABC4 asked Birkeland for a comment on Dougall’s video, and she responded saying that HB 257 tasks the auditor’s office with appropriate audit requirements of governmental entities.



“The legislature did not prescribe a process, instead we instructed the office establish the appropriate process to receive and investigate all alleged violations of a governmental entity,” Birkeland said in the statement. “The process chosen by the auditor’s office was of his own choosing, and the rollout was unfortunate. Many parents and women have reached out with frustration and disappointment that our auditor hasn’t taken this role seriously and investigated their legitimate complaints.”

Dougall is not running for re-election as auditor in November. Instead, he’s in the race to replace Rep. John Curtis in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.