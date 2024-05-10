Utah to see spotty showers and warming temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! Weather-wise, we won’t see any wholesale changes from what we had yesterday.

The low pressure that helped bring isolated showers yesterday will do the same today with the best chance coming to areas around I-70, especially in the high terrain — but no matter where you are across the state today, there’s at least a slight chance that wet weather finds you.

Weather is slightly unsettled and warming

Outside of any showers, skies will be partly cloudy as daytime highs climb into the 50s and 60s for most. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll reach the mid to upper 60s, which is close to seasonal norms. In some pockets of southern Utah like St. George, Bluff and Moab, highs will range in the 70s.

By tonight, we’ll see calmer conditions under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be cool, but not too chilly.

The main thing worth watching tonight is the potential of seeing the northern lights. A severe geomagnetic storm will bring the potential of seeing the lights over the horizon tonight with better viewing the further north you go.

As we begin the Mother’s Day weekend, we’ll hold onto the chance of spotty showers as our low-pressure system begins to move to the east. Overall, we won’t see as many showers compared to what we get today. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures that will run slightly warmer than this afternoon.

On Mother’s Day, the low-pressure moves away and high pressure will build in from the west. This will set the table for what should be a great Mother’s Day weather-wise. Skies will be mostly sunny for most, with only a slight chance for a few pop-up showers over the high terrain. Daytime highs will run above average with most seeing 60s and 70s while St. George reaches the upper 80s.

The warmth and quiet skies hold on into Monday. A weak system could clip northern Utah to bring a small uptick in moisture potential and ease temperatures down a little closer to seasonal norms, but by the middle of next week, it looks calm and warm.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest updates in our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.