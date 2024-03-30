Utah prison inmates flown to hospital after ‘gang-related flight’

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two victims were flown to a hospital after what the Utah Department of Corrections called a “gang-related fight” at the Utah State Prison.

UDOC told ABC4.com both victims are in stable condition, and said their Law Enforcement Bureau is coordinating with the State Bureau of Investigation to further investigate this case.

READ NEXT: Intermountain Health hospitals rank top in nation

There is no further information available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.