Utah Pride Parade to wind through downtown Salt Lake City on June 2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Join ABC4 Utah on Sunday, June 2 as the Utah Pride Parade makes its way through downtown Salt Lake City, rain or shine.

The two-mile parade route is set to start at 10 a.m. and will wind through 13 blocks. The parade is a free event for all spectators. It’s also part of the larger Utah Pride Festival taking place in Washington Square Park June 1-2 with tickets starting at $5 per day.

Officials have estimated 10,000 participants for the parade and an expected 100,000 spectators. Attendees and marchers are encouraged to bring water, snacks, and sunscreen.

Those participating in the parade are also encouraged to ride share or take public transit to avoid parking problems downtown. There will also be several pay-to-park locations surrounding the parade’s staging area.

Utah Pride Parade route for 2024.

The Utah Pride Festival for 2024 will actually kick off on Thursday, May 30 at 7 p.m. with an interfaith worship service at Congregation Kol Ami next to Tanner Park. On Saturday, June 1, the State Capitol will be the location of the Pride March and Rally starting at 10 a.m. The main festival at Washington Square also kicks off that morning at 11 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, as well.

Parade Rules and Regulations

Candy, flyers, novelty items, or “swag” of any kind is prohibited from being distributed in any way during the parade. Violators could face fines and expulsion from future parades.

No fire or water can be used. (Drinking water, however, is highly encouraged.)

No animals are allowed in the parade unless they are leashed and riding in a vehicle. The pavement is incredibly hot and poses a danger to animals.

No nudity or obscenity is permitted by Utah state and city codes and ordinances.

No drugs or alcohol are allowed.

No solicitation is allowed.

No third-party representation is allowed. Marching in a group you are not authorized to march with is grounds for expulsion.

