Utah prepares for funeral of Sgt. Hooser — Here’s what you should know

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Plans for the funeral for Sergeant Billy Dean Hooser — the Santaquin officer who was killed in the line of duty on May 5 — have been finalized.

The funeral is scheduled for Monday, May 13, and is open to the public. There will also be a public viewing on Sunday, May 12.

There will be police processions on the day of the funeral, and drivers are expected to seek alternate routes when officers close southbound I-15 on Monday after Sgt. Hooser’s funeral.

Public viewing of Sgt. Bill Hooser

On Sunday, May 12, there will be a public viewing from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The viewing is slated to take place at Apple Valley Elementary School in Santaquin, Utah.

Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Bill Hooser

Funeral services for Sgt. Hooser will be held on Monday, May 13, at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Event Center.

The doors are expected to open at 8 a.m., and the funeral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The funeral at UVU is open to the public. After the services, Sgt. Hooser’s casket will pass through a “law enforcement honor corridor” on its way to the hearse.

There will be an initial procession starting at 8:30 a.m. to bring Sgt. Hooser from Santaquin to the event center. Following the funeral, the body of Sgt. Hooser will be escorted to the Santaquin City Cemetery by a police procession, and southbound I-15 will be closed.

Traffic alerts for funeral services

Officials are advising the public of closures on I-15 on the day of Sgt. Hooser’s funeral.

Southbound I-15 will be shut down as the procession enters the freeway after the funeral, and officials said the closure could last for more than an hour.

Utahns are encouraged to find alternate routes during that time.

Who was Sgt. Bill Hooser?

On May 5, Sgt. Bill Hooser was struck and killed by a semi-truck on I-15 after initiating a traffic stop.

Sgt. Hooser was a Utah native with eight years of experience in law enforcement, starting off in New Mexico’s San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. He joined the Santaquin City Police Department in 2017 and was promoted to Sergeant in February 2024.

Sgt. Hooser is survived by his spouse, two children and one grandchild.

