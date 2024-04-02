Utah nonprofit helps those who leave polygamy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After the leader of a polygamist sect near the Utah-Arizona border pleaded guilty to bringing underage girls across state lines for sex, a local nonprofit said self-proclaimed prophet Samuel Bateman’s guilty plea is just a start.

The local nonprofit, called Holding Out Help, works to help those who have left polygamy. Tonia Tewell is the executive director of the nonprofit, and she said it’s a heavy job with some sweet moments.

“Sometimes, just putting a cape on their back, we’re like, ‘You’re powerful, you’re strong and you’re OK,’ and they’re like, ‘Yes, I am!'” Tewell said.

Tewell said the nonprofit helps those from a polygamist culture become self sufficient, but she said there is a lot to work through.

“I know for a fact, after doing this for so long, they will never be the same,” Tewell said. “That trauma will be with them for the rest of their lives, and the damage has been done.”

That is at the top of her mind, especially with the news of Bateman pleading guilty to having underage brides, conspiring to kidnap underage girls and raping them.

Tewell said the guilty plea is good news, but it is just a start.

“I’m thrilled that he’s been charged … but I think it’s only the tip of the iceberg,” Tewell said. “Human trafficking is still happening.”

Tewell said that is where Holding Out Help comes in. They have worked with more than 3,000 people who have come for help, giving them resources like neuro feedback. The neuro feedback can take place of an individual’s cravings or addictions, Tewell said.

Tewell said she has to help, and she hopes others will too.

“The thought of having my children going through what these girls went through is absolutely horrifying,” Tewell said.

Tewell said everyone has the ability to stop trafficking if they have their eyes and ears open.

“If they see white cattle trailers where children are being escorted out, please call law enforcement immediately,” Tewell said.

Tewell said the nonprofit sees a few hundred people every year. Bateman’s plea deal recommends 20 to 50 years in prison, with one of his convictions carrying a possible life sentence.

