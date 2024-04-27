Utah man sentenced to 6 years in prison for Jan. 6 breach on U.S. Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah man was sentenced Friday on charges pertaining to his participation in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

John Earle Sullivan, 29, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced to 72 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, Sullivan was convicted of felony offenses of obstructing an official proceeding, obstructing officers during a civil disorder, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds or buildings.

Additionally, Sullivan was found guilty of misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the evidence presented, Sullivan joined rioters in storming the U.S. Capitol while wearing a ballistic vest and gas mask. As Sullivan approached the Capitol, he could reportedly be heard on video saying, “There are so many people. Let’s go. This s— is ours! F— yeah. We accomplished this s—. We did this s— together. F— yeah! We are all a part of this f—ing history,” and “Let’s burn this s— down.”

Officials said that Sullivan filmed the crowds trying to break down the doors to the House Chamber and then at the Speaker’s Lobby. He had reportedly entered the Capitol through a smashed window next to the broken Senate Wing door.

Sullivan reportedly roamed inside the building and ignored law enforcement’s commands to leave, instead telling officers to stand down so they wouldn’t get hurt. He reportedly encouraged other rioters, saying he was “ready” because he “had been in so many riots.”

Sullivan also told others that he had a knife, officials said, even offering up the weapon to rioters at the entrance of the House Chamber. Other rioters reportedly encouraged peace, and to not be violent, but Sullivan replied, “They don’t listen without that s—,” “F— that s—,” telling the crowd to “pull that motherf—er out this b—,” according to the Dept. of Justice.

Officials said Sullivan positioned himself at the front of the Speaker’s Lobby crowd as they began to break the doors’ glass windows. Shortly after, a woman was shot climbing through one of the broken windows.

Sullivan reportedly later said that he was in favor of anyone wanting to “tear the system down,” according to a release. Additionally, in the winter of 2020, prior to the U.S. Capitol breach, Sullivan began advocating for a “violent government dismantling,” according to the DOJ.

In an Instagram post, Sullivan reportedly wrote, “We will have live updates on the location for tonight’s purge. Spread the message. Let the electoral purge commence.” On Jan. 2, 2021, Sullivan posted on X, “F— The System-Time To Burn It All Down,” with an image from a TikTok video of him burning an American flag, according to the DOJ.

Sullivan was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021, in Salt Lake City by the FBI.

In the 34 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,385 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 500 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

