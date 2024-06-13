Utah man charged for federal drug crimes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for federal drug crimes after FBI agents seized a variety of narcotics, including nearly 200,000 fentanyl pills.

Francisco Jesus Bravo, 34, of West Valley City, became part of a criminal investigation in April by the FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force after he allegedly intended to distribute large quantities of narcotics into the Beehive State, the Utah District Attorney’s Office said.

In May, as part of the investigation, the DA’s office said agents seized approximately 19,802 grams (package weight) of field-tested positive fentanyl that is estimated to be approximately 190,000 pills, and a digital scale from Bravo’s storage unit in West Valley City.

Agents also seized approximately 2,968.5 grams (package weight) of field-tested positive methamphetamine; approximately 624.72 grams (package weight) of field-tested positive fentanyl that was estimated to be approximately 6,000 pills; approximately 295.77 grams (package weight) of field-tested positive heroin; and a digital scale at Bravo’s residence in West Valley City, the DA’s office said.

Additionally, at a residence in Kearns, Utah, agents reportedly seized 860.28 grams (package weight) of field-tested positive heroin.

Bravo was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of heroin with intent to distribute, the DA’s office said.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

