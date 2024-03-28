New Utah laws address hunter attire, taxidermy, antler-taking, and more

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The 2024 General Legislative Session was a busy one, with several bills passed and signed relating to wildlife management.

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources compiled a list of a few of the bills they believe Utahns should be made aware of.

H.B. 222 — “Wildlife Hunting Amendments”

The first bill the DWR said Utahns should be aware of is H.B. 222, otherwise known as “Wildlife Hunting Amendments.” This new law makes a few wildlife-related rule changes, including the amount of “hunter orange” an individual has to wear during specific hunting seasons, the DWR said.

Previously, the law required an individual to wear a minimum of “400 square inches of hunter orange while hunting a species of big game,” according to the DWR. Now, the law clarifies that anyone hunting big game needs to wear hunter orange on the exterior so that it can be seen.

This update also reportedly gives authority to the DWR director to designate that individuals — like hikers, campers, and other recreational users or private landowners — are required to wear hunter orange while recreating on a wildlife management area during a big game rifle hunt.

Additionally, this law clarifies when meat processors can use byproducts from deer and other big game animals in dog food products, the DWR said.

H.B. 382 — “Wildlife Amendments”

The second bill the DWR said Utahns should be aware of is H.B. 382, also known as “Wildlife Amendments.” This new law also makes several wildlife-related changes, including limitations on taking an antler or horn, the DWR said.

The law states that the Utah Wildlife Board may establish a season for recreational antler or horn gathering for both residents and nonresidents. Additionally, the law states that the board may designate rules regarding the commercial gathering and selling of shed antlers, and may establish a license or permit requirement, the DWR said.

The law also addresses taxidermist and butcher tags, stating that a butcher or owner/employee of a locker or storage plant may not receive the carcass of protected wildlife unless the animal is properly tagged or there is a valid donation slip. The DWR states that a taxidermist must also keep transaction records for three years for wildlife they received, including a record of when the carcass was received and the license or permit number associated with the animal.

There were several other changes made, which can be viewed here.

H.B. 2 — “New Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations Act”

H.B. 2, or “New Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations Act,” provides a one-time, $8.5 million appropriation for the acquisition of private property in Morgan County, the DWR said. This purchase is reportedly for 2,600 acres, the bulk of which will be included in the DWR’s East Canyon Wildlife Management Area.

The DWR said this additional acreage will help provide important habitat for big game animals and sage grouse in the area. Additionally, a portion of the acreage will be allocated to Utah State Parks, to be managed as an extension of East Canyon State Park.

This law also included a one-time general fund increase of $2 million toward the Endangered Species Mitigation Fund, which reportedly goes toward conservation efforts aimed at preventing native species from being listed under the Endangered Species Act. It also helps with the protection, conservation and recovery of species that are currently federally listed, as well as species of greatest conservation need identified in the Utah Wildlife Action Plan, the DWR said.

H.B. 469 — “Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Amendments”

H.B. 469, also known as “Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Amendments,” approves the creation of a new division (the Division of Law Enforcement) under the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the DWR said. This new division will reportedly encompass officers and rangers from the DWR, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation, and Utah State Parks.

