Utah hiker stumbles upon phone, sees recording of woman go missing in river

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Searches are underway after a hiker stumbled upon a phone that had recorded a woman drifting away in a river in Utah.

The hiker was in the Dry Creek Canyon area of the Horsetail Falls. The identity of the missing woman is not currently known.

Sgt. Garrett Dutson with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said responders received the report at about 3 p.m. and learned the hiker had found the phone that it had been set up to record. The hiker viewed that footage and reportedly saw a woman get swept up in the river.

That woman is nowhere to be found, deputies said. Dutson said the river into which she fell is swollen with water and is flowing quickly. Dutson said officials are not recommending people get into the water, due to how fast it is flowing.

The search is ongoing, and deputies said a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter is on scene, along with a full search and rescue team.

