Utah hiker found dead after phone showed her being swept into river near Horsetail Falls

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A missing hiker whose phone was found Friday afternoon near Horsetail Falls, which had a video showing her being swept away in a river, has been found dead, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased woman has been identified as a 19-year-old woman. She was found below the waterfall at Horsetail Falls, according to Sgt. Garrett Dutson, Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUSLY: Utah hiker stumbles upon phone, sees recording of woman go missing in river

The search began Friday after the sheriff’s office received a report of the finding around 3 p.m. A hiker was reportedly in the Dry Creek Canyon area of Horsetail Falls.

Dutson said a hiker had found a phone that had been set up to record. The hiker viewed that footage and reportedly saw a woman get swept away in the river.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter responded to the scene along with a full search and rescue team.

Dutson said officials are not recommending people get into the water due to the fast waterflow.

No further information is available at this time.

