Utah gets a spring feeling as spring begins

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah — and happy last day of winter!

The vernal equinox is tomorrow, which means we’ll officially move into astronomical spring. Even though it’s the last day of winter, it won’t feel like it!

Temperatures will run above average across the state, with most topping out in the 50s and 60s while St. George has a chance to hit 70. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy statewide, with only a slight chance of a few showers south of I-70, mainly in the high terrain.

Into tonight, we get mostly clear skies as lows fall back into the 30s and 40s for most, while high country spots see 20s.

High pressure will keep our weather quiet in northern Utah tomorrow with similar temperatures. The low pressure to our south that brought southern Utah plenty of moisture in recent days will start to move northeast.

It will get close enough to see a few more showers compared to what we get today, but shower activity will still likely only be isolated in nature and will favor areas east of I-15 and south of I-70. A few rumbles of thunder tomorrow also can’t be ruled out.

For the middle of the week, we’ll see quiet skies across the state with even warmer temperatures! Daytime highs will run about 10 degrees above normal with mid to upper 60s along the Wasatch Front while St. George could climb above 75.

The high pressure keeping our weather quiet, though, will begin to move out of the way for the end of the workweek. We won’t see any drastic changes in temperatures for the end of the week, but increasing moisture will mean a few more clouds and a chance of a few spotty showers, mainly in northern Utah.

More appreciable changes arrive this weekend as a cold front looks set to move in between Saturday and Sunday. This front will likely bring widespread showers to the state with a sizeable drop in temperatures.

By Sunday, we’ll likely be a little below average. At this point, moisture looks like it will be valley rain and mountain snow, but we’ll fine-tune the forecast as we get a little closer. Stay tuned!

Stay up-to-date on the latest developments on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.