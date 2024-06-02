Utah family decides to take child off of life support after toy tractor drowning

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The family of Levi Wright — a 3-year-old child hospitalized after driving a toy tractor into a river in southwestern Utah and drowning — has decided to take Levi off of life support, according to the child’s mother, Kallie Wright, on social media.

Levi, the son of rodeo star Spencer Wright, drove a toy tractor into a river in Beaver County around 6 p.m. on May 21, according to the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office. The caller said they lost sight of the boy, and authorities responded to the scene to conduct a search.

PREVIOUS STORY: Child wakes up from coma after driving toy tractor into Beaver Co. river, nearly drowning

Crews quickly found the child and administered life-saving measures before an ambulance brought him to a Beaver County hospital. A helicopter later transported him to Salt Lake City.

Levi woke up from a coma just over a week ago, on May 23, offering hope to those around him that had already begun preparing for the worst. Levi’s mother shared the next day that the MRI results were not good. She said the family was “shattered” by the results but holding out for how Levi did in the coming days.

After an outpouring of support, a benefit auction set up on behalf of Levi and his family, and continual updates regarding Levi’s condition and options for treatment, Kallie and Spencer Wright are saying goodbye to their child.

Read their goodbye, in full, below:

After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world’s best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear. Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this. We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go. I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us. During this time he brought out humanity across the nation, he dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world. It kind of gives that T-rex strength a whole new meaning, doesn’t it? Here soon I’ll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth. I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves! I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again! We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him! We love you baby beans and I can’t wait till the day you can “work the ground” with me again! Kallie Wright via social media

