Utah Education Association Board of Directors votes to oppose amendment regarding education funding

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Education Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to oppose a proposed Utah Constitutional amendment, UEA said in a statement Thursday.

UEA said the amendment, S.J.R. 10, aims to open the state income tax fund currently dedicated to education, children, and individuals with disabilities to fund “other state needs,” as defined by the legislature.

Before this move, the UEA board voted to have a “no position,” UEA said.

In the statement, UEA President Renee Pinkney said the decision was not taken lightly, and that the UEA Board of Directors believes the proposed amendment goes against their values and challenges what they stand for.

“We know public school is where childhood happens,” Pinkney said. “We believe that every child, regardless of race, background, who they are, or where they live, has the right to learn in a welcoming, safe, well-resourced public classroom that fosters a strong sense of belonging where their curiosity and creativity come alive.”

UEA said they have yet to realize a fully funded public education system in Utah. They said they have been protecting the promise of public education for more than 150 years, “and we don’t intend to compromise our values now.”

In a statement to ABC4, Bill Sponsor Sen. Daniel McCay and Floor Sponsor Rep. Karen Peterson said education funding is a top priority for the Utah Legislature and their constituents. They said they appreciate educators and have “nearly doubled” public education funding in the past ten years.

Additionally, they said this amendment “prioritizes education funding,” ensuring students and educators have necessary resources while providing voters the opportunity to remove the state sales tax on food.

“S.J.R. 10 is good for education and good for Utah families,” they said.

Education funding is a top priority for the Utah Legislature and our constituents. We appreciate our educators, and have nearly doubled public education funding in the past ten years. The education budget is $8.43 billion with a $832 million increase this year alone.

S.J.R. 10 prioritizes education funding in our state constitution cementing our commitment to education by ensuring students and educators have necessary resources while providing voters the opportunity to remove the state sales tax on food. S.J.R. 10 is good for education and good for Utah families. Sen. Daniel McCay and Rep. Karen Peterson

