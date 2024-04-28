Utah Democrats nominate Caroline Gleich for Senate, Katrina Fallick-Wang for House

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Democrats had fewer decisions to make than their Republican counterparts for their state convention today, but are sending most of their candidates straight to the general election this fall.

This story is not meant to be a comprehensive list of all the nominations awarded today. The link below, which features all the races up for election this year, will be updated as events unfold.

Under the Utah Democratic Party’s bylaws, a candidate cannot receive the party convention’s nomination unless they garner over 55% of delegate votes. That wasn’t particularly a problem for most of the races up for grabs today, though some candidates may still make a primary challenge if they obtained enough signatures to be forced onto the June 25 primary ballot.

Brian King was the lone Democrat to run for current Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s seat this fall, and will face off against Cox and Republican challenger Phil Lyman in November.

Cox actually lost the Republican Party’s nomination for governor, with Lyman taking 67% of the vote. Cox will still be able to run for the seat, however, as he has garnered the necessary number of signatures to be on the ballot.

U.S. SENATE — Landslide, no primary for Caroline Gleich

Caroline Gleich easily landed her party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mitt Romney this fall.

Gleich landed over 92% of the party’s vote for the nomination, easily defeating challengers Laird Fetzer-Hamblin (5.5%) and Archie Williams III (1.8%).

Since she obtained over 55% of the delegates’ votes, she will advance directly to the November general election.

U.S. HOUSE DIST. 4 — Fallick-Wang up against Owens this fall

It was a closer vote than Gleich’s but Katrina Fallick-Wang will be up against sitting U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens in November after clenching the Democrats’ nomination.

Fallick-Wang took 66.4% of the delegate votes over opponent Jonathon Lopez, sending her directly to the general election.

UTAH ATTORNEY GENERAL — Bautista moves to November

In the Utah Attorney General’s race to replace sitting Republican AG Sean Reyes, challenger Rudy Bautista will represent Democrats on the ballot this fall. In doing so, he avoids a primary challenge against opponent David Carlson.

Rudy Bautista: 64.4%

David Carlson: 35.5%

