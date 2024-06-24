Utah Couple with 6 Children Found Dead by Relative in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'Many Are Devastated'

Police believe Olin Johnson, 57, fatally shot wife Kerilyn Johnson, 52, before turning the gun on himself

Facebook Olin Johnson, Kerilyn Lowe Johnson

A Utah couple has been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

The pair, identified as Olin Johnson, 57, and Kerilyn Johnson, 52, were found dead in their home on June 20, police said, according to Fox 13, ABC 4 and CBS-affiliate KUTV.

NBC-affiliate KSL reports that police responded to a call from a relative who had discovered the bodies.

The American Fork Police Department say the deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide, though investigators are waiting for testing from the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner before making a final disposition, per ABC 4.

Police believe Olin shot Kerilyn twice before turning the gun on himself. There were no signs of a struggle at the scene.

"At this point, the family is requesting privacy as they grieve their loss. We express our most profound and sincere condolences to the family and friends of Olin and Kerilyn," police wrote in a statement obtained by ABC 4.

The American Fork Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for more information.

A GoFundMe page was created by a friend who had known the couple for over 30 years to support their six children in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"With the sudden passing of Olin and Kerilyn Lowe Johnson many are devastated and desire to show love and support to their six children as they navigate this tragedy," the description reads. "It is hoped that [the children] would not need to shoulder the financial burden of paying for funeral expenses and other unexpected costs over the coming weeks and months."

At the time of reporting, the fundraiser had raised $72,864 of its $100,000 goal.

According to Kerilyn’s Facebook page, she studied at Brigham Young University, where she worked at the time of her death.

According to the page, she had been married to Olin since April 24, 1992.

A community vigil was held for the couple on Sunday, June 23, in support of their children.

"Tonight, we just want them to feel how many people love them and are rooting for their success and are grieving with them. They are not alone,” an attendee told Fox 13.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



