Utah child airlifted, hospitalized after driving toy tractor into river

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A child has been hospitalized at Primary Children’s after driving their toy tractor into a river Tuesday evening.

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office said their dispatch center received the call just after 6 p.m., and responded promptly — along with Utah Highway Patrol, Beaver County Search and Rescue, Beaver Fire, Beaver Ambulance, and volunteers.

The sheriff’s office said the child drove a toy tractor into a river, and those that made the report lost visual contact.

The agencies were able to quickly find the child, however, and administered life saving measures until the child was transported to Beaver Valley Hospital. Life Flight later arrived and airlifted the child to Primary Children’s Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

“Our thoughts are with the child and family at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

