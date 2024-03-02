Utah’s 2024 legislative session bookended by DEI, transgender issues and new baseball, hockey stadiums

Sen. Keith Grover, R-Provo, talks to Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, before the Senate voted to pass HB261, Equal Opportunity Initiatives, in the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.





Utah lawmakers kicked off the 2024 Legislature by passing a pair of controversial “culture war” bills that were quickly signed into law by Gov. Spencer Cox, and before the 45 day session ended Friday, they’d also come up with billions of dollars in stadium funding plans intended to attract major league baseball and hockey teams to Utah.

The unusually intense session also dealt with plenty of other issues, with lawmakers giving the green light to hundreds of pieces of legislation that cut taxes, encouraged the development of affordable housing, funded homelessness programs, managed energy and water supplies, censured a state school board member, delayed the start of social media age restrictions and more.

“This will be a capstone,” Gov. Spencer Cox said of the session, which will be the last of his first term in office. “Because we’re doing the big things and that’s what I’ve always said — I’m not interested in the small stuff. We have big issues that we need to solve.”

Cox, who’s running for reelection this year, said he was especially excited about the progress on housing affordability and homelessness in what has been a tight budget year.

Both House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, and Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, were also upbeat about the session. Lawmakers have until midnight Friday to complete their work.

But it was the Legislature’s efforts to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public universities, colleges and other government institutions, along with requiring some transgender people to use public bathrooms and changing rooms that match their sex assigned at birth, that sparked the most friction on Utah’s Capitol Hill

DEI and transgender issues

Utah lawmakers overhauled diversity, equity and inclusion programs in public institutions, including universities, schools and other state entities, at the very beginning of the session. The new law guarantees student success resources at public universities are available to all “high-risk” individuals, including first-generation students, while prohibiting DEI practices that discriminate based on race, religion or sexuality.

Under the new law, Utah’s public universities will be required to conduct employee trainings on the value of free speech and conduct campus climate surveys, with periodic reports given to state lawmakers based on the results. State funding can be withheld if institutions fail to address violations of these requirements.

The beginning of the session was also dominated by a privacy bill, referred to as the “transgender bathroom bill,” that codifies a definition of male and female based on reproductive biology, requires individuals to use public restrooms and changing rooms that align with their sex designation at birth in most cases, and mandates the availability of unisex bathrooms in public facilities.

Proponents of the bill have said it will increase privacy and safety for women. But critics have argued the policy targets transgender individuals who were also the subject of high profile legislation in 2022 and 2023, regarding high school sports and medical treatment, respectively.

The Larry H. Miller Company and Miller family unveiled renderings for the Power District, a nearly 100-acre site adjacent to the Utah State Fairpark and the Jordan River, Feb. 15, 2024. Here is an aerial view of the Power District looking east. | Larry H. Miller Company

Stadiums, tax cuts, voting and clergy

The stadium funding bills emerged near the end of the session, and were rushed through hearings.

The bills would set the table to help fund construction of two new sports venues as well as transform parts of Salt Lake City. Both contain tax increases that are contingent upon Utah landing Major League Baseball and National Hockey League franchises. For a baseball stadium, a new reinvestment district in the west-side Fairpark neighborhood could raise the rental car tax 1.5%. For a downtown hockey arena, Salt Lake City could impose a 0.5% sales tax hike.

A fourth year of tax cuts was a top priority for the Legislature’s Republican supermajority and they followed through, reducing the state income tax rate for a third year, from 4.65% to 4.55% for individuals and corporations. The state’s nonrefundable child tax credit, aimed at helping lower-income taxpayers, was also extended to children up to four years old.

The price tag for the income tax cut went from the $160 million set aside by legislative leaders late last year to nearly $170 million, due to an increase in the estimated growth of state revenues. But the much-anticipated revenue update that came near the end of the session wasn’t enough to improve what had already been labeled an “underwear and socks” budget year.

In an election year for every member of the House and half of the Senate, how Utahns vote was on the minds of some lawmakers. But efforts to weaken universal by mail voting went nowhere this session and an attempt to raise the vote threshold for passing some initiatives stalled. While a bill ending rank-choice voting in the state was heard, it failed to pass.

The proposal to speed up the expiration of Utah’s ranked choice voting pilot program advanced from the House to the Senate where it failed to pass in a narrowly-split vote. Over the last three odd-year election cycles, dozens of Utah cities have experimented with ranked choice voting, an electoral system that asks voters to arrange candidates in preference order on their ballot, instead of just selecting one.

Supporters of the bill said the voting method has produced the opposite of its intended results, increasing voter confusion in the cities where it’s been tried and fueling distrust in elections. While opponents of the bill pointed out the program was scheduled to sunset automatically and that surveys had shown Utah voters like ranked choice voting.

“I’m disappointed that it didn’t pass because (ranked choice voting) adds into the mix a whole bunch of other layers that just makes it confusing and harder for the voters to understand,” Schultz said Friday. “So in my eyes, that is one step that erodes election integrity.”

Had some election legislation made it to the governor’s desk, it may have been vetoed.

Cox, who said there’s nothing on his veto list “right now but that doesn’t mean there won’t be,” said legislative leaders responded “every time I used the ‘v-word’ privately with them.” He said there were “some bills that haven’t passed, that didn’t go anywhere that we feel pretty good about and that may have been on the veto list.”

While he declined to be specific, the governor’s acknowledged that included some election bills, especially those targeting by-mail voting.

“That was a concern, so that didn’t pass. Again, I think a reflection that we do elections well in our state,” said Cox, who as the former lieutenant governor was responsible for overseeing elections. “Those are always big decisions and I think they should be thoughtful and not things that just pop up in an election year.”

Utah legislators united around a bill protecting clergy from liability if they report ongoing child abuse, passing the measure unanimously in the final two weeks of the session. They amended the state’s child abuse reporting requirements to include legal protections for members of the clergy who report cases of ongoing abuse or neglect learned through a religious confession.

Unlike similar proposals from past sessions, the bill does not categorize clergy members as “mandatory reporters,” because this designation could force some religious officials, such as Catholic priests and others, to choose between obeying the law and remaining in good standing with their faith.

House minority reacts

Citing controversial social and energy bills, Utah’s House Democratic leadership said on Thursday this legislative session was one of the most politically polarized they’ve experienced.

“It’s probably been the toughest session I’ve had and this is going to be my 12th year,” Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, said. “I felt like a lot of policy has been neglected for the politics.”

Increased tension, and decreased compromise on the Hill, was partially caused by a new change moving the candidate filing period to right before the session, Romero and other minority leadership said. But Schultz pushed back against that characterization.

“Obviously we have some different opinions on policy. I would suggest I think that the majority of Utahns appreciate those bills that we’ve passed. I understand and recognize that they represent a different constituency, and it was hard for them,” Schultz said.

Schultz estimated there had actually been more bipartisan votes this session than any other he could remember.

Other big issues this session

Contributing: Hanna Seariac, Dennis Romboy, Marjorie Cortez, Amy Joi O’Donoghue































