UT Tyler student to serve on Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a University of Texas at Tyler student to serve on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) as a student representative on Thursday.

Luke Schwartz, a Tyler Junior College and Texas A&M University graduate, is pursuing a doctor of medicine degree and an executive master of business administration in healthcare management degree from UT Tyler.

He will serve on the board starting June 1.

“Being appointed to the THECB is nothing short of a dream come true. Improving the accessibility and quality of higher education in Texas is something I have always been passionate about, and I am ecstatic to be able to have a direct impact on our education systems,” Schwartz said.

The THECB was created by the Texas Legislature in 1965 to represent matters of public higher education. The nine board members and one student representative are all appointed by the governor, according to their website.

“It’s an immense honor not only getting to serve the people of Texas in this role, but also getting to represent the people of East Texas along the way,” Schwartz said. “This community has supported both the medical school and myself in so many different ways over the last few years, and I can’t wait to be able to give back to the communities that have given so much to me since my return home to East Texas.”

Schwartz, who has also served in the U.S. Air Force will serve on the board until May 31, 2025.

