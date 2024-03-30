UT Tyler baseball powers their way to 19-1 victory over Eastern New Mexico

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The UT Tyler Patriots did not let up in Game Two of their home series against the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds.

UT Tyler baseball opens season beating Oklahoma Christian 9-3

The Pats blasted the Hounds, 19-1 in the first matchup of their doubleheader on Friday, and then shut them out in their next meeting 6-0.

UT Tyler will go for the four-game sweep when they finish the series at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.