UT Pride Center leader will speak at Oak Ridge PFLAG meeting

What’s happening these days at the University of Tennessee Pride Center?

Executive Director Bonnie Johnson, a native Oak Ridger, will give an update at the PFLAG meeting March 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 1051 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Room 102.

The public is invited. Social time starts at 6:45 p.m., with the meeting 7-8.

Johnson recently was named to the UT “40 under 40," which recognizes alumni under the age of 40 excelling personally and professionally since completing their degree at UT. The Pride Center is the LGBTQ+ resource center at UT Knoxville.

PFLAG (formerly known as an acronym for Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) is the United States' largest organization uniting families and allies with people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ). Its mission is to provide opportunities for dialogue about sexual orientation, gender identities, and to create a society that is healthy and respectful of human diversity.

The Oak Ridge Chapter meets monthly, rotating the venue among faith communities including the First Presbyterian, First United Methodist, United Church - Chapel on the Hill, and Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Churches, and the Jewish Congregation of Oak Ridge.

For more information, contact Anne Backus at backusanne@comcast.net.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: University of Tennessee Pride Center leader will speak at Oak Ridge