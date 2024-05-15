UT police investigating after vehicles stolen from campus parking garage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from a campus garage.

The UT Police Department posted on X Wednesday that officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday to reports of damage to a garage gate in the 2400 block of San Antonio Street.

When officers arrived they found that two stolen vehicles had exited the gate, which caused the damage.

Police searched the area and found the vehicles, but the suspects had already left the area.

UTPD said detectives are actively investigating the incident and asked anyone with information about the incident to call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.

