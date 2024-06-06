UT institutions recognized for innovation

Jun. 5—AUSTIN — University of Texas institutions have once again been ranked among the most innovative in the United States, securing the No. 3 spot on the National Academy of Inventors' (NAI) annual Top 100 U.S. Universities List for the second consecutive year. In 2023, UT institutions were granted 235 U.S. utility patents, surpassing the 225 patents granted in the previous year.

The top five American universities for patents granted in 2023, according to the NAI ranking, were:

— The University of California System

— Massachusetts Institute of Technology

— The University of Texas System

— Purdue University

— Stanford University

"UT inventors are addressing some of the world's most critical challenges, in medicine, energy, artificial intelligence, and much more," UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken said in a news release. "We are indebted to all the researchers, entrepreneurs, and inventors who consistently position UT institutions at the forefront of discovery and application. Their contributions advance the economy and health of Texas and the world."

In addition to its success in securing patents, the UT System achieved a record $4.3 billion in total research expenditures across its 14 academic and health institutions in fiscal year 2023. This includes over $2 billion in federally sponsored research, positioning the UT System as No. 1 in Texas and No. 2 in the nation among American universities and systems of higher education.

The NAI Top 100 U.S. Universities List highlights and celebrates U.S. universities that significantly contribute to innovation and invention. The list is compiled using calendar year patent data from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Utility patents, also known as "patents for invention," cover the creation of new or improved products, processes, or machines. The number of utility patents granted to a university or its research foundation is a key indicator of the commercial potential of its research activities.