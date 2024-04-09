UT Dallas to close Office of Campus Resources and Support, eliminates 20 jobs

The University of Texas at Dallas is closing its Office of Campus Resources and Support effective April 30 and eliminating about 20 associated jobs as part of the school's reevaluation of its services after Senate Bill 17, a state law that went into effect in January banning diversity, equity and inclusion offices at public universities, President Richard Benson announced Tuesday.

"I know that this decision will not be welcomed by many in our campus community," Benson said in an email to the campus. "I remain committed to ensuring that UT Dallas is a supportive community focused on developing the knowledge, the research and the people that are vital to our future. Thank you all for your ongoing work and commitment to these goals."

The Texas House Committee on Higher Education listens to testimony on SB17 and SB18 at the Texas Capitol Monday, May 8, 2023. SB17 would ban DEI offices at public universities and SB18 would reform tenure.

The Office of Campus Resources and Support was a new office the school opened Jan. 1 "to ensure UT Dallas can continue to meet the needs" of its students in a way that complied with SB 17 after the school closed its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Dec. 31, according to its website. The office's mission was to enhance "student community-building and supporting employees and employee resource groups."

Benson's announcement comes exactly a week after the University of Texas at Austin announced it was closing its Division of Campus and Community Engagement, formerly the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. The American-Statesman confirmed last week that at least 60 staff members at UT who previously performed DEI-related duties were notified that they would lose their positions effective in 90 days or more.

The announcements by both UT system universities come after the law's author, Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, sent a letter to all state university chancellors and boards of regents warning them to fully comply with SB 17 in advance of a Senate Education Committee hearing in May in which lawmakers are expected to hear from administrators how their universities are carrying out the intent of the law.

"Our actions ensured that we were fully compliant with SB 17 as of January 1, 2024, the effective date of the legislation," Benson said in his email. "Since then, we have continued to evaluate our SB 17 response and how to realign many of the programs impacted by the legislation."

UT Dallas' communications office did not immediately return a Statesman request for comment Tuesday.

Benson told the UT Dallas community that the AccessAbility Resource Center and that disability and accessibility services will be moved to different departments. Student workers affected by the cuts will keep their jobs through the end of the semester, he said.

"Employees whose positions are being eliminated may apply for any open position at UT Dallas, and I encourage hiring managers to give these experienced and talented individuals careful review when making their hiring decisions," Benson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

