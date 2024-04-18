‘It’s usually so safe and quiet’: Neighbor, DA react to deadly self-defense West Mobile shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A deadly shooting at a West Mobile apartment is likely a case of self-defense, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Neighbor Linda Hyatt noticed around 1:21 p.m. Tuesday a group of men, whom she did not recognize, walking around the Ashford Place Apartments.

Diamonds gentlemen’s club unshaken by shooting — ‘We’re definitely open’

Hyatt said she sits on her porch almost every day, but before she went outside Tuesday, she peeked out her window and saw five men. She told News 5 that one of the men was being pushed in a wheelchair.

“Counting the one who was in a wheelchair, they walked down, and then I saw them come back,” Hyatt said. “When they came back, they went to that corner apartment.”

That’s when Hyatt heard three loud bangs. According to Mobile Police, a 23-year-old man was killed. His name has not been released.

Police said the group of men was trying to break into an apartment when the resident inside pulled the trigger.

Eight Mile store owner shot 5 times returns to work; suspect faces more charges

“It’s a situation none of us want to be in,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

In Alabama, citizens are allowed to defend themselves and others if they feel they are in danger under a “Stand your ground” law.

According to Blackwood, the stand-your-ground law applies in this situation, and no charges have been filed against the resident.

“Right now, at this point in the investigation it appears that this was an acting in self-defense through the course of a home invasion,” Blackwood said.

ALGOP releases statement supporting Joe Biden on ballot

So far, one arrest has been made in connection to the burglary. 22-year-old Okoye Day was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of a firearm.

The District Attorney’s office is reviewing the case for additional charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.