USS Requin veterans hold memorial ceremony honoring submarines on ‘Eternal Patrol’

Along the Ohio River Sunday morning, 40 submarine veterans of the USS Requin Base gathered for the Submarine Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony outside of the Carnegie Science Center.

The special memorial ceremony on the Cold War-era submarine featured a bell toll for each submarine on “Eternal Patrol.”

Veterans aboard the USS Requin cast flower petals on the water — so they can travel down the rivers and into the oceans where fellow submariners are at rest.

“That their memories won’t be lost in vain for the sacrifices they made, and everybody can enjoy the country they live in,” Uss Requin veteran Huey Dietrich said.

A Marine Color Guard and Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute to a crowd who gathered for the ceremony.

Diane Very made the trip to Pittsburgh’s North Shore from Greensburg with family and friends.

“It’s really close to my heart because my husband was a submariner, so when they clang the bell and when they do all these different things — it brings back very nice memories of his service,” Very said. “He lived and breathed submarine duty, it was a highlight in his life, and he passed away three years ago, so we came down to honor him.”

