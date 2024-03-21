USS Oklahoma sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in Bridgeville

A USS Oklahoma sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II will be buried in Bridgeville in April.

Naval Fireman First Class Walter Schleiter was assigned to the USS Oklahoma battleship during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Schleiter was 22 when he was killed in the attack.

His remains were classified as non-recoverable in October 1949.

Unknown remains were exhumed in 2015 for analysis.

Schleiter was accounted for on May 18, 2018, through DNA, dental and anthropological analysis.

He will be buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville on April 11 with full military honors.

