USS John S. McCain suffered flooding after collision: U.S. Navy

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The USS John S. McCain, a U.S. warship that collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore on Monday, arrived at Changi Naval Base in Singapore after suffering damage to its hull that caused flooding in compartments, the U.S. Navy said.

"Significant damage to the hull resulted in flooding to nearby compartments, including crew berthing, machinery, and communications rooms. Damage control efforts by the crew halted further flooding," the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement.

(Reporting by Singapore bureau)