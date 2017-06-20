The USS Fitzgerald Is Built to Take Abuse

From Popular Mechanics

This weekend's collision between the guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald and the cargo carrier ACX Crystal has highlighted the role Arleigh Burke-class destroyers play in U.S. naval operations worldwide. The collision, which occurred 58 miles off the coast of Japan, killed seven sailors and injured dozens more. Designed during the Cold War to help protect carrier battle groups, the Burke destroyers are the most capable surface warships ever put to sea by the U.S. Navy.

The Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyers were conceived in the 1980s as anti-air warfare destroyers designed to shoot down Soviet missiles. During the Cold War it was widely believed that the Soviet Air Force and Navy would launch coordinated barrages of anti-ship missiles at U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, all of which carried extremely large warheads-and which could also carry nuclear warheads.

In response, the U.S. Navy built up a layered defense system consisting of F-14 Tomcat fighters at the farthest edge, and Phalanx close-in weapon systems as a last-ditch defense. In between were the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruisers and backing them up, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers.

The Burke-class destroyers were named after Admiral Arleigh Burke, who rose to fame commanding destroyer squadrons during World War II and later became Chief of Naval Operations. The first destroyer entered service in 1991, just as the Cold War was winding down, but construction continued on schedule and the last and 62nd ship in the class, Michael Murphy, was commissioned in 2012.

Like their namesake, nicknamed "31 Knot Burke," the ships are speedy, each powered by four General Electric LM2500 Gas Turbine Engines with a combined rating of more than 100,000 horsepower. This drives the 8,100 to 9,600 ton destroyer (depending on the variant) to speeds of more than 30 knots. The ships have extensive damage control capabilities, steel spaced armor to defeat shaped charges, and kevlar armor protecting key areas.

The Burkes were designed around the Aegis Combat System, combining the AN/SPY-1 phased array air defense radar with the SM-2 Medium Range Block III surface-to-air missile. The combination of the two made the Burkes a potent anti-air platform capable of detecting and tracking hundreds of targets at once. The 90 vertical launch silos, later increased to 96, mean the ship could carry scores of air defense missiles, each of which had a high probability of kill against enemy aircraft, anti-ship missiles, and cruise missiles.

Unlike previous ships, which used dual missile launching rails fed from a central internal magazine, the Burkes were designed from the start with the Mk. 41 vertical launch system (VLS). Consisting of individual silos, each Mk. 41 can hold a single SM-2 surface-to-air missile, SM-3 ballistic missile interceptor, Tomahawk cruise missile, ASROC anti-submarine rocket torpedo, and Enhanced Sea Sparrow short-range surface-to-air missile. The distributed nature of the VLS system meant that the ship wouldn't lose firepower to a rail or magazine malfunction.