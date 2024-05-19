USS Bataan to get underway Monday for New York Fleet Week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Bataan will get underway Monday in support of Fleet Week New York (FWNY).

The week long event celebrates those who serve at sea and provides residents of the tri-state area with the opportunity to see firsthand the capabilities of maritime service ships. Those in attendance will also have the chance to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen.

FWNY kicks off on Wednesday, May 22 with the Parade of Ships in the New York Harbor.

For more information about FWNY click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.