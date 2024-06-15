USS ALABAMA Battleship announces new feature

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visitors to the USS ALABAMA Battleship will see a new feature when they step aboard.

The feature: a new teak deck.

According to a press release, the USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park is celebrating the completion of the repair that comes after the deck experienced “over 80 years of wear,” by hosting a ceremony.

That ceremony is set to happen at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 in the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion. Following the ceremony, a ribbon cutting will be held at the bottom of the battleship’s gangway, according to the release (Photo courtesy of Battleship Memorial Park).

Visitors who would like to see the new deck will receive 50% off their admission tickets.

And for those who think they will miss the old deck, there is no need to worry. Those interested in purchasing pieces from the original teak deck can visit the USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park’s website.

